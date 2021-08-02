Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Arko worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arko by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

