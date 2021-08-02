Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Position Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,801 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 105,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $496.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

