Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.