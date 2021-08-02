Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.