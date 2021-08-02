ARMOR Price Hits $0.20 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00100404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.19 or 0.99905146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00847861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,098,219 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.