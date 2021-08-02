Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,773 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Arrow Electronics worth $52,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE ARW opened at $118.57 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.