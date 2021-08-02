Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.89.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

