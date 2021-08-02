Artfinity (AT) Market Capitalization Achieves $411,673.79

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a market cap of $411,673.79 and $4,925.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

