Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $139.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

