Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.61% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $5,787,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

