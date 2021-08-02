Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464,687 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Asana worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 85,600 shares worth $4,645,600. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $71.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.