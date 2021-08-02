ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00820608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091380 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

