ASD Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $266.84 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

