Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $85.07 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 212.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $30,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

