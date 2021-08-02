Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 2.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.60. 1,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

