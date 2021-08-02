Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AML. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,724 shares of company stock worth $159,540,144.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.51) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,991 ($26.01). 354,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,132. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,945.96. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.