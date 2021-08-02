Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARGGY traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $27.15. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,057. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

