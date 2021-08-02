Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.