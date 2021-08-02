ATCO (ACO.X) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ATCO (TSE: ACO.X):

7/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

7/29/2021 – ATCO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

6/11/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

ACO.X stock opened at C$45.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.34.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

