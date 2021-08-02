Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,391,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -49.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

