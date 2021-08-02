Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATER stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

