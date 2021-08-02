Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 12,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 193,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

ATHOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

