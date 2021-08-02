Atheios (ATH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $16,449.83 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.81 or 0.06692933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.46 or 0.01396710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00361618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00131886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00592407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00371738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00294440 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,165,257 coins and its circulating supply is 42,314,430 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

