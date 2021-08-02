Athersys (ATHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Athersys stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
