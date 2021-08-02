ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 767,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATIF opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATIF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ATIF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATIF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited, a consulting company, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. It primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

