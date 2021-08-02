Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 902,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATKR remained flat at $$75.11 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

