Atlas (ATCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61. Atlas has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

