Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $164,010.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00140254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.45 or 1.00261075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00850685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

