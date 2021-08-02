Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 3.5%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $313.70 and last traded at $313.71. Approximately 9,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,375,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

