Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Up 25.3% in July

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,730,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 20,530,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.25. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

