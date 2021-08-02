Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 687,908 shares.The stock last traded at $24.23 and had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

