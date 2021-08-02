AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.