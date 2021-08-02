Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Tops $135.38 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Audius has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002837 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $135.38 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.