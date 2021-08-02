Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Audius has a market capitalization of $135.38 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002837 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

