Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Hits $13.06 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Aurora has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $387,784.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00805865 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

