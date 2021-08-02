Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $124.36 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.