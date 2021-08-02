Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $197.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $533.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

