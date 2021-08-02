Aurora One Day Trading Volume Hits $279,586.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Aurora has a market cap of $12.61 million and $279,586.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

