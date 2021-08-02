Aurox (URUS) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $3.52 million and $1.86 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00018997 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00820277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00090844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

