Auto (AUTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.66 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $805.39 or 0.02032716 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $42.69 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00817118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091854 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

