Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.07. The stock had a trading volume of 910,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,560. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $324.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,850,000 after buying an additional 135,598 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Autodesk by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 277,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

