Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.04

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 6974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

