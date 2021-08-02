Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Critical Analysis

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -8,892.85% -57.88% -45.76% Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 150.71%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 79.07%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 239.83 -$142.09 million ($2.76) -2.12 Scholar Rock $15.40 million 76.88 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -12.24

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer. Autolus Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

