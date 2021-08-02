Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Barclays

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $210.77 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $210.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

