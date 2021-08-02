Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Automatic Data Processing traded as high as $211.19 and last traded at $210.77, with a volume of 1602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

