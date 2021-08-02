AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson Sells 2,500 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $303,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AutoNation by 944.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

