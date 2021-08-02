AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 500 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc G. Cannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00.

AN stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. 1,513,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

