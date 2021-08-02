AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $115,500.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,857. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

