AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $13.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $16.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $13.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of AN stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $123.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $5,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,243 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,168 shares of company stock worth $29,605,713 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

