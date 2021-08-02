AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $5,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,243 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,168 shares of company stock valued at $29,605,713. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $121.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

